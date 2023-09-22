CEO of New Orleans school speaks out after viral video shows fight between dean and student

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A follow-up on a video of a fight between a dean and a student at Sarah T. Reed. The video went viral on social media sparking a lot of concern.

On Tuesday, WDSU spoke exclusively with the student involved in the fight and his lawyers. They are demanding that action be taken against the dean.

On Wednesday, the CEO of Einstein Charter Schools Tara Johnson said, “I will say that when it is time for everything to be revealed, it will be through the legal system. Everyone has a different perception of what’s going on. Unfortunately with social media which is toxic.”

When WDSU asked what disciplinary action had been taken against the dean or the student involved in the fight, Johnson said, “I can assure everyone due process has been granted on all sides at all costs, and I was active myself in the investigation.”

It comes after WDSU spoke with the 19-year-old seen in the video.

“I felt unsafe. I felt violated and attacked… I never thought it would happen to me, especially at school,” the student said on Tuesday about his reaction to the altercation, which happened on Sept. 8.

The student and his attorneys are now demanding action be taken against the school employee, who lawyers said ironically was hired to de-escalate matters like this.

“We do what’s called school. We are always doing what’s in the best interest of children, not adults,” Johnson said.

But Johnson said this incident really speaks to some of the traumas many of the students at the school are dealing with at home.

“We have to understand where our school is located. There are a lot of things that happen throughout the instructional day just along Chef Highway. … We do not just deal with the violence. We deal with the poverty and we deal with the homelessness,” Johnson said.

Lawyers said the argument started after the student claimed he was called a racial slur earlier in the day by the dean in question.

Johnson said she cannot speak on this or the dean’s current employment status.

This incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Johnson also touted some positive programs at the school like their culinary program which helps students overcome challenges by providing a positive outlet.

