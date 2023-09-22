Large wildfire breaks out near Terry High School

By Madeleine Nolan

TERRY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A large wildfire broke out in Terry Wednesday afternoon.

Flames burned through the brush off Interstate 55 Frontage Road across from Terry High School. Multiple fire crews responded to put the fire out.

“It started from someone pulling a van,” said Hinds County Emergency Management Operations Deputy Director Tracy Funches. “Apparently, there wasn’t a tire on one side of the vehicle, and it sparked and caused fire to half a mile down the road.”

The Mississippi Forestry Commission estimated that the fire spread over 15 acres. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

Funches said Wednesday’s fire is a reminder for people to remember that the county is still under a burn ban.

“As dry as it is right now, the smallest thing — dropping a cigarette out the window — could cause a fire,” Funches said.

An ember can start a wildfire half a mile away, Funches said. No one was injured during Wednesday’s fire, which almost spread to a church.

“Luckily, the church didn’t have any damage, but it got close. It got right up to it and they were able to stop it,” Funches said.

Several fire departments, the Hinds County EMA, the Forestry Commission and the Terry Police Department responded to the fire.

