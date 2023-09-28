Middle school student hit by car faces long road to recovery as family faces eviction

By Nicole Linsalata, Ruben Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

SUNRISE, Florida (WSVN) — A middle school student from Sunrise who was struck by a car faces a long road to recovery, as her family faces a difficult and uncertain future.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday afternoon, Rochell Evans said it has been a challenging time for her and her loved ones after her daughter, Melanie Bazile, was hit while walking home from school.

“We are a family. It’s life; things happen,” said Evans.

And when those things do happen, sometimes it is all at once.

Bazile, seen on cellphone video dancing merrily last year, is currently confined to the sofa, six days after a car slammed into her as she tried to cross Pine Island Road.

It was early evening, and a friend was visiting their apartment.

“She’s like, you know, ‘What are you cooking?’ It smells [like] my favorite,’” said Evans. “I said, ‘Yeah, it’s curry chicken,’ and she’s like, ‘OK,’ so [I say], ‘Well, it’s getting ready to rain, so make sure your friend gets home safely, just walk her down the street.’”

Moments later, Evans said, she heard the sirens.

“Her friend came screaming and crying [and said] that she was hit by a car,” she said.

The driver, Bazile’s mother said, called 911.

“Whoever you are, thank you for staying. Thank you,” said Evans.

Her daughter suffered a concussion and broken bones.

“And then I woke up in the hospital,” said Bazile. “I do remember hearing some screaming and crying, and I heard my mom, but that’s it.”

Fortunately, the seventh grader’s prognosis is good, but her mother, a restaurant cook, now has to stay home to care for her, at least for now.

“I have to shower her, feed her, dress her,” said Evans.

And the day this happened, the family received an eviction notice.

“The same day. Everything crumbles in one day,” said Evans.

They knew they were going to leave soon, so the packing has begun.

“It’s really high here, it’s really high. I work hard,” said Evans. “You can work hard, that doesn’t mean you can make ends meet.”

But now she and her two sons are focused on Bazile’s recovery and making the best of it.

“The greatest thing is, we have life. We get up every day; we have each other,” said Evans, “and that’s me preaching all good things. No matter how bad it is, all good things.”

The driver who remained at the scene is currently not facing any criminal charges or citations in connection to the crash.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Bazile’s medical expenses. If you would like to make a donation, visit here: gofundme.com/f/r28v7-medical-bills-and-expenses

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.