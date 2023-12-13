Man dies after being stabbed multiple times on Metro train near LA Trade-Technical College

By Eric Resendiz

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man died Tuesday after he was stabbed several times on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in the University Park area of South Los Angeles, police say.

Officers responded to the 2400 block South Flower Street, near Adams Boulevard, at the LATTC/Ortho Metro train station after receiving reports of a stabbing around 4 p.m.

The man, who was reportedly between 25 and 30 years old, was stabbed multiple times while onboard the train. Police said he later called 911 when he made it home. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Police didn’t have many details regarding the suspect Tuesday night, confirming only that he’s a man and that he remains at large.

It’s also unclear what type of weapon was used in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Crime and safety on the Metro system have been a concern for riders and local officials. Data shows aggravated assaults reported by Metro were up 72% from January through May of this year compared to the same time period in 2019, before the pandemic.

