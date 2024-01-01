BART train derails, catches fire

By Carlos Castaneda

California (KPIX) — A BART train derailed and caught fire between the Orinda and Lafayette stations Monday morning, forcing passengers to evacuate the train in an incident causing major delays on the system.

At 9:20 a.m., BART reported a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on a train between the two stations.

BART later said the incident began shortly after 9 a.m. when an eastbound train partially derailed just outside the Orinda stations. Two cars were reported to be on fire, BART said.

The Orinda-Moraga Fire Department responded and said the fire had been put out. At least two people suffered minor injuries, the fire department said. It was not immediately known what caused the train to derail.

BART said the Orinda and Lafayette BART stations were closed as of 10 a.m. and Yellow line riders were advised to seek alternative transportation. The agency said it had extra staff and BART Police at Orinda and Lafayette stations to help passengers.

There was no available bus bridge as of 10 a.m. but staff was working to see if partner bus agencies were available, BART said.

Traffic along Highway 24, which runs parallel with the BART line through the Orinda and Lafayette stations, was impacted in both directions during the response to the derailment and fire. Initially, the California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of Highway 24. As of 10:19 a.m., only the left lane adjacent to the BART trackway was closed in both directions.

