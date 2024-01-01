Woman died of Legionnaires’ disease 1 week after stay at resort, husband says

By Arielle Mitropoulos

MERRIMAC, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman says she died of Legionnaires’ disease just a week after staying at a New Hampshire resort.

New Hampshire health officials announced Friday that they were investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield.

One of the cases was in a Massachusetts resident, who died as a result of the disease, while the second was in a Rhode Island resident.

Merrimac resident Henry Kruschwitz said his 71-year-old wife, Barbara, died of Legionnaires’ on Oct. 10.

Barbara Kruschwitz swam in the pool at the resort and also used the resort’s hot tub, according to her husband.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the out-of-state residents who stayed at the resort had no connection.

“They were they were at the resort at different times, in fact, different months and staying in different rooms,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist for the Department of Health and Human Services. “Both of them were older adults and both of them were hospitalized for their infection, which oftentimes is the case with Legionnaires’ disease.”

Henry Kruschwitz said more should have been done after his wife died to prevent more illnesses.

“Now that a second person has gotten sick, that’s unacceptable,” he said. “You don’t want to see anyone else go through what I went through.”

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services launched an investigation at the Mountain View Grand Resort this past week. The resort’s hot tub has been shut down but at this point, investigators do not know whether the two confirmed Legionnaires’ cases can be lined to the water system at the resort.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria, which can contaminate water systems. Health officials said people can get sick by inhaling water droplets from showers, hot tubs or faucets.

Symptoms of Legionnaire’s disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches and pneumonia. The symptoms typically develop two to 14 days after exposure.

Chan said if people who are staying or have stayed at the Mountain View Grand Resort come down with symptoms within 14 days after their stay, they should contact their health care provider to discuss their symptoms and talk about potential need for testing.

