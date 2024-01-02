Family welcomes twins born in separate years

By Olivia Kalentek

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Hamden family welcomed a pair of twins born in separate years and just minutes apart.

The Hamden couple, Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family.

The boy, names Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2023, and weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” a representative for the hospital said.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on January 1, 2024. She weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and is getting some rest.

