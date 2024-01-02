Girl shot by bullet from outside while in Minneapolis bedroom, police say

By REG CHAPMAN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of an eleven-year-old girl believes someone celebrating the New Year by firing a gun in the air is responsible for a bullet hitting the child in the face.

Laneria Wilson was in her bedroom when the bullet came flying through her bedroom window minutes after midnight.

From inside her north side home, Shenedra Ross could hear people outside celebrating the New Year. As tradition has it, many in her neighborhood step outside and fire off rounds, bullets piercing the sky to welcome 2024.

“Twelve o’clock hit we heard a gun go off. It sounded like it was right in our yard,” said Ross. Then Ross says there was more gunfire.

“Some more shooting went off but it wasn’t close, you can tell it was as little distance away,” Ross said.

She immediately yelled to her children who were in their bedroom.

“The second I said that she yelled out and said she’s hit. I just jumped up and ran to my daughter who was shot and seen blood running down her face and I grabbed something and just put pressure to it,” Ross said.

Just four days shy of her 12th birthday, Wilson was shot in the face.

“I felt my daughter press my hand a little bit tighter to her face like she was in pain and I’m telling her to keep talking, don’t stop talking, “Ross said.

Police and paramedics arrived to take the child to Hennepin Health Care to be treated for her injuries.

“I moved in that place Oct. 31 and I think since I’ve been there I haven’t heard any shootings,” Ross said.

Ross says her neighborhood has been quiet since Minneapolis police and law enforcement partners made sweeps through the area, taking guns, drugs and those who deal in them off the street.

Minneapolis police report from last year to this year, the number of ShotSpotter calls between 12:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. was cut in half: 124 calls on Dec. 31, 2022 to 58 in 2023.

“I think they do need to put the guns down. It don’t make no sense it’s just innocent kids, babies it’s sad,” said Ross.

Ross says her mind was racing after seeing her daughter with a gunshot wound.

Her thoughts turned to other victims,

“Them three babies that got hurt not too long ago that’s honestly all I kept thinking about my baby could have been gone,” Ross said.

As she counts her blessings Ross is also thinking about what’s next.

“I don’t want my baby to go back in that room and be traumatized its going to be a lot when she comes home,” Ross said.

She wants to move from the neighborhood she grew up in, just so her children can have a better chance of making it to high school graduation.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting. A fund has been set up to help the family during this difficult time.

