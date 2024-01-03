8-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after drinking hand sanitizer in Pennsylvania

By Nick Matoney

FAYETTE CITY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — State police said an 8-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after drinking hand sanitizer on Saturday night.

Police said it happened around 7:15 p.m. on Connellsville Road in Fayette City Borough.

State police were called to assist paramedics at the scene.

According to police, the girl’s father said the 8-year-old drank an unknown amount of of hand sanitizer and had done so many times before.

The girl was taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital and later to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The girl is expected to make a full recovery.

State police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

