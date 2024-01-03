Crews put out fire at Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s mansion in Southwest Ranches

By JULIAN QUINTANA, 7 NEWS WSVN

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Florida (WSVN) — Firefighters have put out a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Fire Rescue arrived at the home shortly after 2 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where black smoke billowed from the mansion’s roof. Firefighters were also seen on the roof as they searched for the source of the fire.

The Miami Dolphins issued a statement that reads:

“Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.”

