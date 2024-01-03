Prosecutors move to dismiss all but one of the criminal charges filed against Jackson Mahomes

By Connor Hills

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — Johnson County prosecutors are moving to dismiss most of the charges filed against Jackson Mahomes.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed a motion through the district attorney’s office to get rid of three felony aggravated sexual assault charges facing the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The decision to withdraw the criminal complaints would leave only one misdemeanor battery charge open against the 23-year-old social media influencer.

The move also comes one day before Mahomes is scheduled to appear in court for a January 3, 1:30 p.m. preliminary hearing in the case.

Mahomes was arrested in May 2023 and charged with three counts of aggravated assault along with the battery charge for alleged incidents at Aspen’s, an Overland Park restaurant that is now closed.

Surveillance video showed Mahomes grabbing a woman and forcibly kissing her.

Court documents say Aspen Vaughn, the woman and former restaurant owner at the center of the case, plans to assert her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if she is compelled to testify.

The state has served subpoenas to several witnesses to appear in court on Wednesday at the hearing. The DA’s office has been unsuccessful in several attempts to serve Vaughn, who prosecutors say is actively avoiding appearing in court for the case.

Vaughn spoke to KMBC 9 in August 2023 regarding the case.

Prosecutors also said in the motion to dismiss the charges that even if Vaughn were granted immunity, she would say “she had not been truthful to the police, and that the encounter with the defendant was consensual.”

KMBC 9 has not yet heard back from Vaughn regarding the new development in the case. She previously told KMBC 9’s Peyton Headlee that she had several misgivings regarding the criminal investigation.

The surveillance video of the incident went viral on social media. Because of it, Vaughn said she’s been subject to constant criticism and harassment, even though she’s not the one pressing charges.

“You just can’t really say anything. You just have to take it. And then just how much do you take before you say, okay, I’ve had enough? And I feel like that’s kind of also where I’m at. Like I’m ready to tap out,” Vaughn told KMBC in August.

The fourth charge still faced by Mahomes is connected to a different alleged victim in the case. A probable cause affidavit said police were called to Aspen’s Restaurant on reports that Jackson Mahomes shoved an employee several times. That employee’s father was the one to call the police.

