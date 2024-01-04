High surf ends up being good for coastal business in Pacifica

By Max Darrow

PACIFICA, California (KOVR) — The big waves being produced by recent weather has created quite the spectacle along the coast, with the many curious visitors providing a welcome boost for businesses for some Bay Area beach towns.

In between the waves of business on Wednesday, Ginger Davis took a moment to step outside her Pacifica business, Chit Chat Café at the Pier, to appreciate the show that nature put on along the coast.

On Wednesday, a high surf advisory was once again in place for most of the Bay Area’s coastline. This has happened a few times over the course of the last week, drawing people from all over the Bay Area to places like Pacifica to get a glimpse of the strong surf. In turn, that has translated to a business boost for Chit Chat.

“The past week has been pretty steady because of it,” Davis said.

Ina and Kent Pavey came down to Pacifica from Orinda on Wednesday.

“We keep an eye on the wave activity. When there are big waves we drive down. We’ve been doing this for at least a couple of years now,” Ina said. “To see the waves, to hear them, the patterns – it’s just beautiful. Amazing. It’s a great show, for free.”

Charles Kruger didn’t intentionally come to see the waves, but was mesmerized once he stumbled upon the show.

“I took someone to the airport, was coming back, and just thought I’m going to go down to Pacifica and look at the beach,” he said. “It’s beautiful. I love it. I like the feeling, I like the scent.”

The surf was strong enough to close the pier and shut down traffic along Beach Boulevard, which initially wasn’t good news for Davis and her husband Branden’s business.

“When this showed up we got pretty worried about business,” she said. “But, at least it is working out – with all of the tourists and people coming down to see what is happening with nature.”

She says business isn’t better than it would be on a good day, but the waves have provided a buoy, making what is usually a very slow time for Chit Chat easier to navigate.

“January tends to be a bit slower, but once people get back into the groove of things it picks back up,” she said. “So, having these crazy waves – we’re pretty grateful for it.”

A high tide surprise, for a couple that takes a lot of pride in their place in Pacifica.

“Yeah, we’re really proud to be here,” she said.

They’re hopeful the momentum will continue.

