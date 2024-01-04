Mayor Whitmire Nominates Jay Zeidman as Chairman of Houston First Corporation

By HSM Staff

January 4, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a strategic move aimed at further elevating Houston’s profile as a premier destination for tourism and conventions, Mayor John Whitmire has proposed the appointment of venture capital executive Jay Zeidman as the new Chairman of Houston First Corporation (HFC). Pending City Council approval, Zeidman will step into the role, succeeding the outgoing Chairman David Mincberg.

A familiar face on the HFC board since 2017, Zeidman’s contributions have been pivotal, notably as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee. His instrumental role in securing the 2028 Republican National Convention underscores his commitment to advancing the city’s global standing.

Mayor Whitmire expressed confidence in Zeidman’s ability to lead HFC into a new era of growth for Houston’s hospitality and tourism industry. “Under the able leadership of CEO Michael Heckman, and with guidance from Jay and the board, I’m confident in the organization’s ability to continue to grow our region’s hospitality and tourism industry,” stated Mayor Whitmire.

Zeidman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Altitude Ventures, a healthcare-focused investment firm, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the role. His diverse background includes serving on the nonprofit boards of the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Commission, UT Health Houston Development Board, and the Emancipation Park Conservancy. Zeidman was also previously the Director of Business Development for U.S. Capital Advisors and served as an aide to President George W. Bush at the White House.

Expressing gratitude for the nomination, Zeidman affirmed his commitment to Houston First’s bold vision for the future. “I have long been impressed with the incredible management team and people at Houston First, and look forward to supporting the Mayor, our outstanding CEO Michael Heckman, and the entire team,” said Zeidman.

Houston First, a local government corporation, plays a crucial role in promoting Houston as a tourism and convention destination while managing a portfolio of city-owned assets. This includes the iconic George R. Brown Convention Center, major performing arts venues, green spaces, and parking facilities, along with ownership and operation of the city’s largest hotel, the 1,200-room Hilton Americas-Houston.

As Houston First leads the post-pandemic recovery of the travel and hospitality sector, key achievements include the booking of 419 meetings for future years in the first nine months of 2023, up from 321 in the same period in 2022. Major events secured, such as the international energy conference Gastech and the 2028 Republican National Convention, are expected to bring significant economic impact to the city.

The outgoing Chairman, David Mincberg, submitted his resignation effective January 2, 2024, after nearly eight years of dedicated service to Houston First. Mayor Whitmire expressed gratitude for Mincberg’s contributions, acknowledging his role in steering the organization through critical periods. The proposed appointment of Jay Zeidman reflects a strategic move to ensure continued growth and success for Houston First Corporation. Stay tuned as City Council considers and approves this significant leadership transition.

