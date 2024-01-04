Roberto Clemente 1971 game-used bat heading to auction for upwards of $250,000

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates fans, you’re going to soon have the chance to own a piece of Pirates history.

A Roberto Clemente bat, used during the 1971 season, is set to head to auction late next month.

Not only is it a game-used Clemente bat, but it’s signed by the legend himself.

“The bat is instantly recognizable as a Clemente, sporting his trademark knobless handle and Ruthian dimensions of thirty-six inches (36″) of length and thirty-five and a half ounces (35.5 oz.) of weight,” Heritage Auctions said about the bat on its website.

The bat comes with a letter of authenticity from PSA/DNA, has the highest possible grade of GU 10, and includes a photo of the 15-time All-Star holding it while posing against a backdrop of an empty Three Rivers Stadium.

Now, this won’t be an easy auction to win for Pirates fans as it is expected to fetch at least $250,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.