School honors student killed in Clarksville tornado on first day back

By Daniel Smithson and Joylyn Bukovac

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Clarksville-Montgomery County students returned to school Thursday for the first time since deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee last month.

Students at West Creek Elementary and Middle Schools wore purple and gold to honor Arlan Coty, the 10-year-old boy among seven killed in the deadly tornadoes. While getting back to school brings a sense of normalcy to the students’ routine, many braced for an emotional day.

Arlan’s mother posted on Facebook, describing how her son “should be going back to school.” She added she “can’t help but think about all the kids that are also sad, knowing there will be one empty seat.”

Counselors are available to help Clarksville students navigate this challenging time.

