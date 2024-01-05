Shooting victim hits car while driving to Sacramento police station

By Daniel Macht

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sacramento police are investigating after a shooting victim drove themselves to a police station early Thursday and hit a parked car while on the way.

Police said they received a call about gunfire just before 2 a.m. near 35th Street, east of Highway 99. At the same time, they got a call about a hit-and-run.

The shooting victim told police they hit a car while driving to the station on Franklin Boulevard.

Sacramento police said no one was in the car that was hit.

At this time there is no information about a possible shooting suspect.

