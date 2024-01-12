Dad accused of fatally shooting his son after he calls him “deadbeat dad”

By WWJ Staff

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit man is behind bars and is charged with shooting and killing his 31-year-old son, allegedly stemming from the son calling him a “deadbeat dad.”

71-year-old Solomon Cobb Sr. was charged with 2nd-degree murder but Judge Keneth King reduced the charge to voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Cobb shot his son in the stomach with a shotgun blast over the insult.

But one of Cobb Sr.’s other sons says he was in fear for his life and warned Solomon Jr. he would shoot if he got closer.

In the preliminary hearing this week, multiple witnesses testified that there was a heated argument.

Cobb Sr. is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 16.

