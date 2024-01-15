Off-duty Indiana officer rescues woman trapped up to her neck in flood waters

By Curadhan Powell

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — A woman may have drowned in her car in southern Indiana if an officer hadn’t come to her rescue.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about a woman trapped in floodwaters inside her car.

She was stuck in the 9000 block of County Road 50 North, in the area of the Chestnut Ridge Bottoms.

Officials said the water was rising very quickly inside the vehicle.

An off-duty officer, Deputy Mark Holt, was in the area at the time of the dispatch.

They said he responded to the scene and found the SUV on the north side of the road with water rising up over the hood. The water inside was up to the woman’s neck by that point.

Holt quickly sprung into action, rushed into the water and got the woman out.

He put her in his patrol vehicle to get her warm while taking her to Schneck Medical Center.

“Deputy Holt’s quick response kept this incident from being a lot worse,” the Jackson County sheriff said.

Other deputies and the Seymour Police Department cleared a path for him to get her there as fast as possible.

She was treated for possible hypothermia. Her condition was not immediately available.

