2 tornadoes touched down on the Treasure Coast

By John Iz Malcolm Shields

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — St. Lucie and Martin counties dealt with severe weather Monday afternoon.

There were tornado warnings issued for the two counties in the Treasure Coast starting at 5 p.m. and extended until 6:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service:

“There have been very few reports of damage (so far) despite the numerous videos of tornadoes circulating on social media. At this time, our Martin County EM partners indicate that some trees have been downed in a residential area in a rural section of Palm City (close to 95). This makes sense as the initial tornado (around 5:00 p.m.) this evening appears to have crossed I-95 near MM107 (just before the rest stop). The parent circulation appears to have traveled northeast toward Palm City and North River Shores and likely crossed the St. Lucie River as a waterspout.

“For the second warned storm (TOR issued at 5:35 p.m.), we are aware of the video of a tornado to the west of I-95 near Becker Rd. At this time, that is the only report associated with that cell; however, we are in close contact with both St. Lucie & Martin County as the circulation appears to have moved east very near the border between those two counties.”

Several viewers captured what appeared to be funnel clouds touching down.

Martin County Fire Rescue reported several tornado sightings in Martin County: At 4:46 p.m., the Stuart Tower reported a tornado touched down 8-10 miles west of the airport. At 4:51 p.m., we received a call at 6906 SW Woodbine Way in Palm City for a tornado that touched down, causing the powerline to fall down and hit a palm tree. At 4:59 p.m., the Stuart Tower reported two additional tornados touching down 8-10 miles NW of the airport, apparently traveling NE in the Palm City/Stuart area. So far, only minor damage has been reported in the 6900 block of SW Woodbine Way.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.