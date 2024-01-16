American Airlines passengers claim they sat inside plane hours after landing

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Sharon Danquah

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Passengers on board an American Airlines flight say they were stuck on a plane hours after landing at the Nashville International Airport.

Two business travelers aboard flight AA4375 from D.C. to Nashville claimed they were stranded on the runway for six hours after arriving at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Every time they reached out to the tower, they told them to just stand by, and we’re gonna secure a ramp and secure a gate for you,” Elia Malkoun said. “That’s been six hours of receiving the same message.”

Traveler Craig Pearson said it appeared the flight crew was just as displeased with the delay.

“I think that they are equally as frustrated, and they’re communicating that they’ve tried to contact ground control of the tower multiple times,” Pearson said.

The passengers said during those six hours, snacks and drinks were provided.

“Something is seriously falling down in terms of how they’re managing that, regardless of whether they can get planes in or not, they’re just no reason to leave people sitting in a plane for that long,” Pearson said.

WSMV4 reached out to American Airlines for comment, who provided the following statement:

“Today’s severe winter weather at Nashville International Airport (BNA) significantly impacted airport operations throughout the day and resulted in a two-hour ground stop for all airlines operating there. These challenging conditions produced unsafe operating conditions, causing cancellations and delays, along with ramp and gate congestion that made it very difficult to safely gate our aircraft. We are deeply sorry to our customers who were affected. Our team is reaching out to them to apologize and provide compensation for their experience.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.