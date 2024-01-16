Experience the Resonance of Heritage: Houston Grand Opera’s Fifth Annual “Giving Voice” Concert Celebrates Black Artistry with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Grand Opera, in a soul-stirring collaboration with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, invites you to the landmark fifth annual Giving Voice concert. This inspirational evening melds opera’s grandeur with the historical vibrance of the Third Ward’s spiritual haven, setting the stage on the momentous International Women’s Day, March 8, 2024.

Houston’s revered cultural gem, the Giving Voice series, conceived by the visionary Lawrence Brownlee, is a beacon that illuminates the profound talents of Black women in opera and their resonant contributions to the community’s rich tapestry. This year, prepare to be enraptured as the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church becomes a crucible of creativity, echoing with melodies that celebrate Women’s History Month.

Distinguished ABC13 journalist and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church congregant, Melanie Lawson, will preside over the evening. The event will showcase the vocal prowess of operatic luminaries like Grammy Award-winner Marietta Simpson, the radiant soprano Latonia Moore, alongside the powerful tenor Limmie Pulliam, and baritone Justin Austin. The Houston Grand Opera’s Butler Studio’s rising stars, soprano Renée Richardson and tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., will also grace the stage.

A chorus of angelic voices from the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Houston Ebony Opera Guild, and HGO will unite to create a symphony of solidarity and celebration. The concert will debut soul-stirring compositions by HGO Composer in Residence Joel Thompson. In a tribute to its illustrious women, WABC will honor its First Lady Audrey Cosby, the pioneering First Lady Audrey Lawson, and the First Female Minister of Music Juanita Nash, among other foundational members.

Event Details:

• Date and Time: March 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

• Venue: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Ave., Houston, TX 77004

• Tickets: Complimentary with reservation. Limited to two per person. Secure your place at:

HGO.org or by calling the Box Office at 713-228-6737.

Houston Grand Opera stands tall as a paragon of innovation and excellence in the operatic world. Under the visionary leadership of General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor since 2021, HGO’s strategic direction has fostered a vibrant cultural milieu that reverberates globally. With an illustrious history of nominations for Opera Company of the Year and a trailblazer in commissioning groundbreaking operatic works, HGO’s dedication to the arts knows no bounds. The company’s Community and Learning initiative sets a benchmark for outreach, ensuring opera is accessible and relatable to all, while their touring accolades include prestigious Tony, Grammy, and Emmy awards – a testament to their unparalleled artistry.

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, rooted in the heart of Houston’s Third Ward, stands as a testament to unwavering faith and community leadership. Since its inception in 1962, the church has grown into a congregation of over 15,000 members under the guidance of Dr. Marcus D. Cosby. Its commitment to worship, education, and global ministry continues to inspire peace and justice, honoring the legacy of civil rights leadership and community empowerment.

Join us for a night where the past and present converge in harmonious celebration, and the Giving Voice concert becomes an ode to the enduring spirit and cultural legacy of Black artists in opera.

