Four people are arrested on child abuse charges after the death of a three-year-old child

By Web Staff

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Four people have been arrested after a 3-year-old child died while receiving treatment Saturday at UNM-Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, Kerri Santos brought her three-year-old child to UNM-Hospital and told medical personnel her child wasn’t feeling well. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Court records say Santos told Albuquerque Police detectives that she had driven across the country to get away from an abusive relationship and followed signs to UNMH once she became concerned about her child’s condition. But medical personnel told detectives that the child had bruising in different stages of healing all over her body.

Court records also say Santos and her three children had been staying with Christina Pena-Cantor at a studio apartment on the 3000 block of Gold Avenue SE. The criminal complaint says Pena-Cantor had ordered her son, Austin Bing, to tie the three-year-old to a bed on Friday. Later that evening the child was taken to the bathroom when she fell and hit her head.

The criminal complaint says that after Santos argued with Pena-Cantor and Bing, the child was taken to the hospital. Court records say Santos had agreed to lie about what happened.

Court records say Santos eventually took police to a studio apartment on the 2100 block of Gold Avenue SE. Officers executed a search warrant and arrested Pena-Cantor, Bing and James Welch.

Santos, Pena-Cantor, Bing and Welch are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The two children are in CYFD custody.

