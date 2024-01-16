Health officials ‘believe’ legionnaires’ disease found in a New Hampshire resort’s hot tub ‘may have’ caused two people to get sick

By Arielle Mitropoulos

WHITEFIELD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed to WMUR that they “believe” that the hot tub at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield “may have been” the source of the legionella exposure in the two individuals, who became sick, earlier this fall, as they were both exposed to the hot tub.

A woman from Massachusetts died from Legionnaires’, and a person from Rhode Island was hospitalized, according to state health officials.

A preliminary investigation found that legionella bacteria was present in the hot tub.

Officials said that there have been no additional confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease tied to their investigation.

In addition, the resort’s hot tub remains closed and the health officials said that it “poses no threat to the public.” The initial testing has also “not detected Legionella in the resort’s water system, nor any other sources of ongoing Legionella exposure.”

“The Department continues to work with the Mountain View Grand Resort and NHDES to address the findings from this investigation and ensure the health and safety of staff and guests,” health officials told WMUR in a statement.

In October, Barbara Kruschwitz, 71 of Merrimac, Massachusetts, became sick and died just days after they left the Mountain View Grand Resort, according to her husband.

He told WMUR that his wife had gone in the hot tub while he had not.

The disease is caused by legionella bacteria, which can contaminate water systems. Health officials said people can get sick by inhaling water droplets from showers, hot tubs or faucets.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches and pneumonia. The symptoms typically develop two to 14 days after exposure.

Older people, immunocompromised people, and smokers are generally at higher risk. The most severe form of infection is pneumonia. Chan said that guests should be on the lookout for symptoms, particularly if they’re having more severe symptoms of pneumonia, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Mountain View Grand Resort did not immediately respond to WMUR’s request for comment on Monday night.

Last month, a representative from the resort told WMUR that they are “fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door,” and that they are “continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source.”

