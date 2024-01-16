New park dedicated to late US Rep. Elijah Cummings to honor his legacy

By Barry Simms

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Green space on Mura Street in east Baltimore is dedicated to the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. It’s a vision that comes from Harry T. Spikes II.

“This is my way of saying thank you. I appreciated his stands on community, I appreciated his stands on health, and I appreciate all that he gave to my life and others,” Spikes said.

Spikes worked for Cummings for over 15 years. He made an unsuccessful run to replace Cummings, who died in 2019.

Cummings was one of the most powerful Democratic leaders in Congress and a civil rights and social justice advocate who served Maryland’s 7th District for 13 terms.

You Artistry Collaborative worked with Spikes and local artists to build the park. A mural by Justin “Nether” Nethercut and landscaping by Ebram Victoria were a labor of love.

“I said yes because I knew of his work with the congressman and the input the congressman had on his life,” said Angela Mosley, founder and president of You Artistry Collaborative. “We talked to them about our vision, scope. We wanted to go in and ideas we had.”

Spikes said he bought the land from Baltimore City for $3,000, and the team he put together helped transform tall grass and trash on city-owned property into a small gathering place.

“I used my own weed whacker, my own lawn mower, a lot of folks would come by watching me, some actually helped me pick up trash. It became a true community engagement project,” Spikes said.

The park includes wellness stations and benches, and a gazebo that was already there has been restored.

“It doesn’t matter if it rains or snows outside; when you look up, you always see the sky,” Spikes said.

The hope is the park will serve as a safe space for the community, especially young people and older residents, because much of the work Cummings did focused on both.

“I come over here just to think. I come over here to be reminded of him. I come here just to meditate,” Spikes said. “I just wanted the world to see he was legendary.”

