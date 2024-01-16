Santa Cruz Fungus Fair brings fungi enthusiasts together

By Christian Balderas

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Thousands of people showed up at the London Nelson Center this past weekend to celebrate to the Santa Cruz Fungus Fair’s 50th Anniversary.

The paid-event included a display of over 200 different fungi, and variety of different mushroom-themed lectures, merchandise and food.

It was put on by the Fungus Federation of Santa Cruz in partnership with the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural history

“One year we heard a San Francisco radio station. It said, “Oh, my God, folks, look at this. Only in Santa Cruz. They’re having a mushroom fair.” You know, it’s like. Yeah, okay. Are we weird and wonderful? Yeah. Maybe so,” Co-organizer Phil Carpenter said.

