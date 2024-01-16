Woman spots crocodile sunbathing at condo complex in Fort Lauderdale

By Web Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A resident at a condo complex in Fort Lauderdale spotted a crocodile sunbathing on a dock.

The reptile was seen at the Bay Colony Club, Monday.

According to the woman who saw the crocodile, she called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for assistance but was told no one could respond since it was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We have a crocodile and it is sitting on a floating dock here in Bay Colony club,” said Nicole Esperson, a resident of the area.

Neighbors took our their phones to take a look at the animal that was sitting comfortably under the sun.

“At 10 a.m. this morning I saw a crowd of people down there and couldn’t believe it,” said Frank Colletti, a resident.

“Slightly shocked. I wasn’t anticipating coming down and seeing one of these guys sitting here out on the dock. But I mean it is South Florida. It’s par for the course,” said resident Will Toldy.

The crocodile is not new to this area. He was seen with a tag on his tail and a transponder on his back.

“Wild, wild, wild! Unbelievable! I noticed it has an orange tag on it so it’s definitely tagged. I hear it was in Pompano Beach a couple weeks ago at the Pompano Pier,” said Colletti.

Another resident heard a similar story about the crocodile in Pompano Beach.

“There was also the one by Pompano Pier that was found so I don’t know, maybe there is kind of correlation or its the same one hanging out locally but definitely interesting,” said Toldy.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has been called out. They will be out on the dock on Tuesday to confirm whether or not the crocodile is the same one seen on the Pompano Pier.

But as the residents wait for officials, they hope people stay safe and keep their distance.

“People be safe, stay your distance from him. We’re worried about little dogs that are walking on the dock. We sent an email out to residents to not walk their dogs on the dock but we’d like to see him swim away and go to a different canal,” said Esperson.

“Definitely out of here as soon as possible, ASAP,” said Colletti.

“As long as everyone maintains their distance and let him do his thing, everyone else does their thing, life goes on,” said Toldy.

