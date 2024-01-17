Couple takes old White Bear Lake church and makes it into new kind of sanctuary

By Erin Hassanzadeh

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minnesota (WCCO) — If you’re in the market for a home or you’re one of those people who browses for funky real estate listings, you may have come across a former church-turned-house in White Bear Lake. It’s a property that’s lived many lives and is now up for sale.

Kelly Clement and Steve Bucher say that the place certainly didn’t look great when they first bought it. They say the sides were bowing, the insulation was bad, the electrical system was hazardous and the plumbing was terrible.

But it had character. It was not only once a church — more than one, actually, having been both a Lutheran as well as a Baptist church — but, in a different stage in its life, it was also a theater for the Lakeshore Players.

The couple said they always wanted to redo an old barn, and it’s a feat they’ve pulled off before with their sense of adventure. A storybook stone cottage in the countryside of Ireland is one of several they’ve resurrected over the years. Theirs is a lifestyle that captures their imagination and fuels their spirit.

But they also wanted to be sure to honor the roots of the late 1800s with pieces true to the time, blending in with modern amenities.

What’s more, they have opened the space for others for various fundraisers and small performances, a nod to the structure’s storied ability to draw a crowd.

The house features three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage. It also boasts an oversized outdoor hot tub and includes a pontoon and boat slip rental at nearby White Bear Lake. It’s listed for just under $3.5 million.

