Cyclists bike from Jacksonville to Palm Beach Gardens to fight human trafficking

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (WPTV) — Cyclists on the east coast of Florida are wrapping up a four-day, 300-mile event to combat human trafficking, culminating in Palm Beach Gardens.

The 2024 Hope Ride began Friday in Jacksonville and traveled south, passing through Daytona Beach and Melbourne this past weekend.

On Monday, cyclists will travel the last 113 miles from Brevard County to Palm Beach Gardens, ending at Christ Fellowship Church.

WPTV anchor Michael Williams will bike about 55 of those miles with fellow cyclists.

The event raises awareness and funding to aid in the fight against human trafficking.

Organizers said they have the goal of raising $40,000.

All proceeds from Hope Ride will go to A21, a nonprofit organization that exists to end human trafficking.

