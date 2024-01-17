Donors Beware: A chilling story of a mother using her child to solicit donations based on a lie

By John Shumway

CALDWELL, Ohio (KDKA) — No one likes getting ripped off, especially when you’re doing something out of the goodness of your heart.

An arrest in eastern Ohio has put the spotlight on that problem – it’s the story of a mother accused of using her child’s health to get money.

Pamela Reed was in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in Caldwell, Ohio (about 45 miles west of Wheeling) and the social media reaction to Reed’s story has been biting but she is not unique.

Referred to the court as “AR” a 7-year-old, according to the mother’s social media pages, had a rough start to life, medically. The child was diagnosed with leukemia, needed bone marrow transplants, and had a brain tumor, and kidney disease.

However, they overcame it all to ring the bell, cancer-free, in 2018.

The Noble County, Ohio Sheriff, however, said that AR’s mom continued the crowdfunding cancer story, claiming the child was about to enter another round of chemotherapy.

The sheriff said Reed’s pleas on social media brought in a lot of money.

Tipped off by the school, the sheriff’s investigation learned that AR did not have cancer but her family was given more than $8,000 for the treatments.

“A crowdfunding, it really can be an effective and legitimate way to raise money for a cause or issue,” said Caitlin Driscoll of the Better Business Bureau in Pittsburgh.

Driscoll added that crowdfunding scams are becoming a growing issue.

“Dishonest people will create fake crowdfunding campaigns,” she said. “It’s not uncommon for them to use children, animals, disasters, and emergencies because people are more likely to give and not ask as many questions.”

Driscoll said you need to ask questions – who is getting the money and how is it going be used, does the crowdfunding site vet its causes? Also, check with the BBB to look into any organizations mentioned in the crowdfunding.

“It’s always best to give to individuals or organizations who you know personally,” Driscoll said.

Reed is now being held on a $50,000 bond and according to the sheriff, she admitted she exaggerated and fabricated her child’s medical conditions, even forging medical records. It was all in an effort to get more donations.

It was learned that the child never did have cancer, ever, and her shaved head was to give the appearance of cancer treatments.

Both of Reed’s children are now in protective custody.

We all want to feel good about helping someone, especially a child, but Driscoll said the Better Business Bureau is seeing a growing number of these scandals, so operate with caution.

