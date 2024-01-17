EMTs deliver baby in family home

By Elle Meyers

MILFORD, Michigan (WWJ) — Baby boy Wissner was in a rush to see the world earlier this month when he was delivered on the floor of his family’s Milford hallway.

The two EMTs who delivered the healthy, seven-pound boy say this sort of situation is pretty rare.

“I didn’t really have time to think too much on the call. It happened so fast,” said Nathan Jerome, the Milford Fire Department EMT who caught the baby during delivery.

Jerome and his partner, Chris Gulaszewski, weren’t even five minutes into their shirt when the call came in at the beginning of January.

“Dad was not expecting to be as to be as quick as I was gathering information from him,” said Gulaszewski. “I said, ‘Congratulations,’ and he said, ‘Thanks.’ He’s like, ‘Wasn’t expecting it this quick.’ The newborn’s brother seemed excited. Mom was in good spirits.”

The two EMTs combined have nearly 30 years on the job and neither one of them has ever delivered a baby in this type of situation. Their kids were delivered by C-sections, so this type of delivery is one they were trained for– but had never experienced.

“It was neat. Like, it was definitely exciting,” said Jerome. “It’ll be definitely a call to. I remember. … It was really cool.”

