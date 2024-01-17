Joey Chestnut swaps hotdogs for bagels in Las Vegas and takes another title

By Web Staff

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — “The winner is…Joey Chestnut, ladies and gentlemen!”

And just like that, Joey Chestnut takes another competitive eating title. However, last weekend, Chestnut traded in the traditional New York hot dogs that brought him fame for some legendary Las Vegas bagels.

“Seigel’s Bagelmania” hosted the competition in honor of National Bagel Day, which fell on January 15 this year.

The local deli gathered some of the top names in competitive eating, but in the end, Chestnut reigned supreme. He managed to scarf down 15 bagels, complete with cream cheese, in eight minutes and beat his closest competitor by half a bagel.

Chestnut takes home a championship belt and $5,000 cash prize.

Geoff Esper, who finished in second place, actually set a new record last year with 17.75 bagels.

