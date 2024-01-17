Man dies after crashing into doctor’s office in Aberdeen

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A man died after he drove into an Aberdeen doctor’s office Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteer firefighters and medical personnel were sent to the crash site, which is located in the 300 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

The vehicle was initially traveling west when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic, went over a median, and then returned to the westbound lanes—before striking the building around 1:20 p.m., police said.

The doctor’s office was closed because of the snowstorm.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Glass was shattered across the parking lot, the side of the building was damaged.

“The whole side of the building torn out,” said Brandon Mathews. “Just looking at the hole in the building, I cant imagine how the business owners feel about it.”

Accident investigators from the Aberdeen Police Department and Harford County Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine the cause of the collision, according to authorities.

The collision comes amid an Arctic blast, which has deposited snow across Maryland.

