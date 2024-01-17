Skip to Content
Raiders player one of many to donate to emaciated dog’s medical care

By Joe Vigil

    LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Many people have donated to help “Griffin,” who came to Vegas Pet Rescue Project in bad shape.

The rescue says a good Samaritan found him and reached out to the rescue, which is now caring for the dog. The list of donors includes Raiders player Maxx Crosby and his wife Rachel. The Rescue tells FOX5 the Crosbys sent over $5,000 to help with the dog’s medical bills.

The rescue says it’s excited to see Griffin walking on his own, saying he couldn’t even lift his head on his own when he came in. The dog may need surgery. The plan is to send Griffin to a medical foster when he recovers and eventually put him up for adoption to a loving home.

“Huge thank you Maxx & Rachel and everyone who has seen his story and donated, shared or prayed,” said the rescue on its Facebook page.

