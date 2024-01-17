Sister on a mission to keep her brother’s legacy alive and bring attention to organ donation

By Tracy Carloss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — Angie Stefan is on a mission to keep her brother’s legacy alive.

“Rob was the kind of person who always helped everybody else in life,” said Stefan.

Rob Gates died in a car crash. But, even in death, he was still helping as an organ donor.

“Rob saved four people. He donated his heart, both kidneys, his liver and pancreas,” explained Stefan.

Fred Girscht is one of those people. He received Rob’s pancreas and a kidney nearly 23 years ago. Back then, he was a diabetic, on dialysis and very sick.

“It would be a completely different life. Before I got my transplant, we did talk about what songs to have at my calling hours,” said Girscht.

The gift of life that Rob Gates gave Fred Girscht allowed him to make memories, and Girscht is both thankful and grateful.

“I got to do things I would have never done. Among them, I walked both my daughters down the aisle, I went to both of my daughter’s graduation from college,” said Girscht.

Gates’ death changed the lives of both Girscht and his sister.

She went to work as a medical assistant in an organ transplant center. It’s there she said she saw both joy and sorrow.

“A lot of people are in financial despair where they need help. I don’t know that everyone gets approved because they may not have the financial aspect of it,” Stefan said.

That’s why she decided to start the Rob Gates Legacy, a nonprofit to help cover the cost for people who need a transplant.

“The greatest gift you can ever give someone is the gift of life at the end of your own life,” said Gordon Bowen, CEO of Lifebanc.

Bowen said there are 1700 Northeast Ohio patients waiting for organ transplants at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

“It is very costly with or without insurance, and as I mentioned, they’re on long-term medication for the rest of their life to make sure they do not lose that precious gift, said Bowen.

The foundation has already found its first person to help.

“There was a GoFundMe; he needs a liver and lung transplant. In their story it was stated they needed to have $25,000 in his bank account prior to being listed,” Stefan explained.

“Patients can be denied an organ they are matched with if they can’t afford the financial maintenance of the organ after surgery. Anti-rejection medications can run thousands of dollars per month,” according to the National Foundation for Transplants.

A gala fundraiser for the Rob Gates Legacy is set for Feb. 10 at the Aviator restaurant.

