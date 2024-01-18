Stuart man describes driving on highway with tornado approaching

By Sooji Nam

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Michael Jaycocks was driving home on Interstate 95 towards Stuart on Monday evening when he realized something unusual was going on.

“I’m driving south, it’s raining, everybody’s driving pretty slow, and all of a sudden, once we get around the corner around the bend, I look over and see this big, dark funnel cloud looming in the distance,” Michael Jaycocks, who took video of the tornado on the highway, told WPBF 25 News. “And as I get closer, I realized it’s really a funnel cloud. It’s really a tornado that touched down and is about to come across the interstate in front of me.”

The National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday morning that an EF-O tornado touched down Monday, southwest of I-95 near mile marker 107. It then continued northeastward for about eight miles across Palm City and Stuart.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder provided some helpful tips on what to do if you’re on the road and a tornado is approaching.

“First misconception that people have is somehow driving under an overpass makes them safer. That’s actually the worst thing to do,” Sheriff William Snyder told WPBF 25 News. “Every authority says don’t go under an overpass, because there are no walls on the side. It becomes a wind tunnel. So, the chances of you being blown out from under there are even higher.”

“If the tornado, on the other hand, appears to be stationary, but getting larger? It’s moving towards you. That’s when you have to make a decision. If you cannot get out of car, keep your seatbelt on, cover your head and try to get below the windows,” he said.

WPBF 25 News also talked to Martin County Fire Rescue on what happened on their end when the first tornado touched down.

Sally Waite, the emergency management director of Martin County Fire Rescue, said she was notified by the Stuart Airport tower around 4:30 p.m.

“I automatically picked up my phone to call the National Weather Service, apparently it wasn’t quite on their radar yet,” Waite said. “But as soon as I was talking to them, it came on their radar, we did a tornado warning notification out immediately. The national weather service is responsible for sending those tornado warnings out.”

And on Tuesday morning, crews had been working to clean up the debris in Martin County.

“Our public works team has been out clearing up debris, the right of entry roads, just make sure roads were clear for regular traffic to resume this morning,” Waite said.

She also said it’s important to make sure you are always prepared, especially with the El Nino season.

“I think that it’s always important to keep everything trimmed. I think once we get out of hurricane season, we kind of lose sight of what really needs to happen,” she added.

