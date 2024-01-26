Beverly Hills residents outraged as squatters turn multi-million dollar mansion into problematic party house

By Luzdelia Caballero

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL) — Beverly Hills residents are up in arms over a multi-million dollar home in their neighborhood was taken over by a group of alleged squatters, who have instead turned the property into a problematic party house.

They say that the issue has been ongoing for months, dating back to Oct. 2023, and that after all this time they have nowhere to turn.

“Clearly, enough is enough,” said one man living nearby named Rick, who says the last few months have been miserable due to the constant partying. “We’re very concerned for the safety of people who live here.”

“It’s a nightmare,” said John Woodward, the listing broker of the property. “These are professional squatters, I mean they changed all my locks with a locksmith up there. They changed the gate code.”

Woodward says that the 6,000 square foot home, worth an estimated $4.5 million, has instead been overrun by a group of people who hold weekly parties, if not nightly. Video from neighbors in the area show multi-colored lights in the windows and people milling about the home at nighttime.

“They pay $100 to come in and I think there’s like 100 people up there every night,” Woodward says. He continued to note that at one point they held a party where they claimed to be raising money for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Woodward says that the ownership status of the home creates a big issue when it comes to legal action, despite the police being called to the home on dozens of occasions.

The house was previously owned by disgraced orthopedic surgeon Dr. Munir Uwaydah, the ringleader of a $150 million Medicare insurance scam who allegedly fled to Lebanon after he was accused in the murder of 21-year-old model Juliana Redding.

Currently, the house’s owner is listed as MDRCA Properties, LLC., but they filed for bankruptcy in 2023, so it’s still unclear exactly who owns the luxurious property.

One neighbor, who hired a private investigator, learned that the squatters claim to have leased the home for one year at $25,000, which includes utilities.

