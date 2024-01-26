Big Bear’s well-known eagles lay first egg of 2024

By Amy Maetzold

BIG BEAR VALLEY, California (KCAL) — Big Bear’s famous eagles, Jackie and Shadow, welcomed their first egg of 2024.

Jackie laid the egg Thursday afternoon around 4:55 p.m., according to Friends of Big Bear Valley. Experts say the eggs will hatch in about 35 days.

Jackie and Shadow spent days preparing their nest perched above Big Bear Lake before the arrival. Viewers were able to watch Jackie deliver the egg during a live-broadcast on YouTube thanks to Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Jackie and Shadow had another eaglet named “Spirit” in 2022 and two others in 2019. Jackie laid two eggs in 2023, but unfortunately they did not hatch.

