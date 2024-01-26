Elderly couple paid more than $6,000 for a puppy they say was dying

By Jackie Callaway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — Muscular Dystrophy robbed Barbara Hoppe of the ability to walk 40 years ago. That’s how long she’s been using a wheelchair. The 80-year-old said her Maltipoo pup Angel helps her cope with the disease.

Hoppe’s husband Billy purchased Angel from Petland Largo in January 2023 after their last Maltipoo, Tinkerbell, died at the age of 17. Hours after the couple brought Angel home, they realized she was in trouble. Angel could not stand, eat or drink. The next day Billy rushed her to Petland’s Veterinarian, Indian Rocks Beach Animal Hospital.

A hospital note written in all caps said, “take to the ER now-puppy is very sick.”

The Hoppe’s took Angel to BluePearl Animal Hospital where she spent two days.

Medical records indicate the puppy suffered from a respiratory infection and failure to thrive and that she “likely left the pet store with (an) infection.”

The Hoppe’s said they filed a claim with Petland over their $3,300 vet bill. They showed ABC Action News a check from Petland for $800 dollars that they never cashed. Barbara said that’s all the business was willing to pay. “How could they send something like that when it was so much money?”

Florida’s Pet Lemon Law gives consumers three options if they report a sick animal within 14 days. They can return the pet for a full refund, exchange it for another animal or the seller must pay the vet expenses.

The couple’s best friend emailed ABC Action News their story. We asked Petland for an explanation. The company mailed the Hoppe’s a $4,600 check and days later told us in an email:

“We were saddened to learn of the puppy’s medical diagnosis. The health and wellbeing of our puppies is our top concern. Petland has standards of care that exceed federal and state standards. Unfortunately, this puppy experienced medical complications despite having several medical professionals examine him prior to being brought home by the family, as per our standards of care. We honored the consumer warranty and will continue to assist the family during this difficult time.”

The Hoppe’s said they are thrilled to finally have their claim settled. And they said Angel is now in good health and doing well.

