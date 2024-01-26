New shirt features quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legendary cracked helmet

By Alan Shope

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — John Doole with Ultimate Athletic Sportswear has one of the coolest jobs in Kansas City.

“Actually, it’s the sixth time going into an AFC championship game where we do a Patrick Mahomes playoff shirt,” Doole told KMBC 9 on Thursday ahead of the Chiefs AFC Title Match with the Baltimore Ravens.

He gets to think of ideas, get them approved, and then put them on a shirt.

“Whenever they approve it, we rock ‘n’ roll,” Doole said.

This shirt might be his most popular. The new design is an image of Patrick Mahomes and his helmet smashed during that bitterly cold playoff game with the Miami Dolphins.

It also features Mahomes’ quote about the helmet crack from after the game, ‘Sometimes you have to put it on the line.”

Doole says last week’s Andy Reid frozen mustache shirt was incredibly popular. That design sold out of its entire 8,000-shirt stock. They expect the same for this cracked helmet shirt. They’re already on their second run of 15,000 shirts.

“This is the second shipment in less than 24 hours. We’ve been working all night,” Doole said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.