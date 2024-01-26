Piece of history ‘unearthed’ during demolition of South Carolina city hall, officials say

By Janice Limon

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WYFF) — Construction crews in South Carolina have ‘unearthed’ a piece of history while preparing for the future in one city.

The city of Spartanburg posted a photo on social media showing an ornate piece of what city officials called “an iconic column capital from the 1914 City Hall.”

The discovery that officials said was a “bit of a surprise” came as crews were preparing to demolish the current city hall at 145 W. Broad St. to make way for a new one.

“The piece was buried by work crews after demolition of the former City Hall building in the late 1950s,” Christopher George, the city’s communications manager, said. “That building was located next to the current City Hall building, which is slated to be demolished itself in the coming months.”

Crews began this week testing the land, starting mitigation on the old building that will lead to demolition, officials said Monday during the last city council meeting in the building.

The 1914 city hall building is depicted on the city’s seal.

As for what will be done with this historic find?

“Currently, the piece is in storage, and we will work with the library and local history organizations to figure out a suitable future for the piece, which we would love to see displayed for the public in some capacity,” George said.

Officials said demolition of city hall should start sometime this summer.

