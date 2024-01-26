Woman arrested after high-speed chase, found hiding in rusted out refrigerator in the woods

By Patrick Damp

LOWER BURRELL, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman is in custody after she was found hiding in a rusted refrigerator in the woods following a high-speed chase in Westmoreland County.

Rachel Mautino was accused of leading police on a chase through New Kensington and Lower Burrell early on Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

According to police, she was driving a stolen car while under the influence of drugs.

She allegedly led police on the chase that ended on Dutchman Run Road when she turned the lights off on the car and then fled into the woods.

A K9 tracked her scent to the fridge and that’s where she was taken into custody.

Police also found a bag of suspected cocaine in the car next to her purse.

She is now being held in the Westmoreland County Jail.

