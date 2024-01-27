Bald eagle shot, killed near Salem, Mo.

By Web Staff

DENT COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — The Missouri Department of Conservation said a bald eagle was shot and killed Jan. 18 near Salem.

The department posted on social media the bird was found at around 11 a.m. in a pasture on State Route K, just west of State Route Z and Dent County Road 6180. A neighbor reported hearing a gunshot around that time, according to MDC.

MDC asks anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111. The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States and is protected under federal law.

