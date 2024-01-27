Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Bald eagle shot, killed near Salem, Mo.

By
Published 12:41 PM

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DENT COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — The Missouri Department of Conservation said a bald eagle was shot and killed Jan. 18 near Salem.

The department posted on social media the bird was found at around 11 a.m. in a pasture on State Route K, just west of State Route Z and Dent County Road 6180. A neighbor reported hearing a gunshot around that time, according to MDC.

MDC asks anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111. The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States and is protected under federal law.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content