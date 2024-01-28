‘It is my destiny.’ Artist reimagines shirtless Jason Kelce through yard art

By Nydja Hood

RIVERSIDE, Missouri (KCTV) — One Missouri artist is using his art as a way to bring Chiefs fans together during their season of glory.

A shirtless Jason Kelce celebrating at Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills game made for a picture-perfect moment. It was seen by millions in real-time on their TV screens and artist Jeff Parson Parson knew instantly he wanted to turn this meme into magic.

“Aren’t we all Jason Kelce after the Buffalo game?”

Jeff Parson, also known as The Fearless Jackrabbit, has made his yard his stage and allows art to bring people together. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce are the subjects of his current paintings. Sunday’s game ignited a creative spark for his latest masterpiece.

“When Jason Kelce came out and did that hulk moment like all four of them turned to me real slow and went, ‘You’re gonna put that in the front yard aren’t you?’ and I went, ‘It is my destiny.’ I have to do this,” said Parson.

The next day he went straight to the hardware store and got to work with plywood and paint to bring this moment to life. He made his front yard his art gallery, and the Chiefs Kingdom his audience.

It has become a local tradition for fans to grab a bite to eat at the local café, and then stop by to grab pictures in front of the wooden mural art planted in his front yard.

“The single purpose is I wanna make people happy. I wanna bring people together. I’m so tired of living in this world where everybody’s a walking negative internet comment and everybody’s in a bad mood and it’s like, let’s put out some positivity,” said Parson.

He says feedback from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. Located off Northwest Gateway Avenue in Riverside, his art brings Chiefs fans together to bask in the success of their hometown heroes.

“You are witnessing history here so it’s a rollercoaster, but enjoy the ride because it’s gonna be over soon and it may be another fifty years before we see anything like this.”

The yard art is located on the 4300 block of Northwest Gateway Avenue in Riverside, Missouri.

