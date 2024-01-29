49ers super fans show off home setups that rival stadium experience

By Ashley Sharp

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — You don’t have to be on the sideline or even in Levi’s Stadium to be one of the 49ers’ most faithful super fans. Two Sacramento area homes are as close to game day as it gets.

“Welcome to my 49er room, the one and only,” Jack said.

It’s like striking gold for a Niner fan.

From the signed shoes that kicked the field goal to win the 49ers’ first Super Bowl to moments that live forever for the faithful.

“That’s a Super Bowl trophy from their first Super Bowl,” Jack said. “I’ve got footballs signed from ‘The Catch.'”

You could say the man they call “49er Jack” has it all, even footballs from Bill Walsh.

From countless signed jerseys to priceless photos and even custom creations.

“Been very fortunate in my life to meet some great people,” Jack said. “Having the poker table, which is a true piece of art.”

A table that’s a one-of-a-kind and a team-themed Harley Davidson.

“There’s nothing else like this,” Jack said about the motorcycle. “I have a blast when I’m riding this.”

His collection is decades deep.

“49er Jack probably started when I was 8 or 10,” he said.

And all these years later, he holds on to the one piece that started it all.

“I got this when I was 5 years old,” he said. “My very first helmet. Certain things you just want to keep forever.”

There’s no shortage of 49ers spirit inside Andrew Wall’s man cave.

“The name of the bar is ‘The Catch,'” Wall said.

It’s complete with a full bar that is faithful to the Bay.

“I mean it’s been since I was a kid, 5 or 6 years old, I’ve been a Niner fan,” Wall said.

From the custom floor to the door and up to the ceiling.

“The coolest thing I have in my man cave is my grandfather’s jacket,” he said.

It’s like a walk down memory lane.

“Those are my Candlestick seats, Candlestick Park,” Wall said.

A place for Niner fandom where friends keep their eyes on the game and the walls.

“That’s the original 1946 helmet,” Wall said.

“Every time you walk in here you notice something different,” a friend said.

And in case you didn’t know, there are saints in Santa Clara.

“We light these every game day and we all say a prayer,” Wall said.

Sacramento area super fans with a super set up with sights set on a sixth Super Bowl victory.

