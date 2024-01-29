Activists lock themselves to equipment at construction site in Midtown Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey

ATLANTA (WANF) — Activists locked themselves to construction equipment in Midtown Atlanta Monday morning.

This is happening at the Brasfield and Gorrie work site near 12th Street NE and Juniper Street NE. This construction site is reportedly managed by the lead contractor for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, also known as “Cop City” to critics.

Activists say they targeted this site as a way of pressuring the company to cut ties with the public safety project.

Just last week, several pieces of construction equipment were set on fire at a site in southeast Atlanta. Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum held a news conference on Friday and called this an arson attack. They said four pieces of construction equipment were damaged by the fires, and early indications are that they are connected to the opponents of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Late Friday, an anonymous group claimed responsibility online for those early-morning fires.

In a press release last week, city officials said there have been 23 arson incidences, damaging 81 pieces of equipment, across 23 states since the start of the training center project.

A $200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for these attacks.

