Domestic violence suspect shot by Lathrop police after pursuit, I-5 temporarily closed in area

By Nijzel Dotson

Click here for updates on this story

LATHROP, California (KCRA) — Southbound Interstate 5 near Lathrop Road is reopened after lanes were closed while police investigated a shooting involving an officer.

According to CHP Stockton, the Lathrop Police Department was in pursuit of a male suspect wanted for domestic violence before the shooting.

40-year-old Juan Valdez was driving a Nissan Sedan on southbound I-5 trying to evade police when the car became disabled south of Lathrop Road, CHP said.

After pulling over to the right shoulder of the highway, Valdez got out of the car and ran away on foot.

CHP said he was shot by a Lathrop police officer around 12:37 p.m. after trying to carjack a vehicle on I-5. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were injured, according to Lathrop police.

Lanes are now back open.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.