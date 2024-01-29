Fulton County assistant principal retiring to help veterans

By Joshua Skinner

ATLANTA (WANF) — Riding around on his scooter in a school of 1,800 students, Riverwood International Charter School assistant principal Tim Doherty stands out.

“People love it,” Doherty said. “They take pictures of me. They take videos of me.”

But on an unseasonably warm Friday in January, he’s auctioning off the legendary scooter.

“Today is my last day as an assistant principal,” he said.

Doherty is retiring after 30 years with Fulton County Schools.

“There’s only going to be one Tim Doherty to come through the doors of Riverwood,” said principal Kindra Smith.

Smith has never been overly fond of the scooter. Now that Doherty is leaving, the scooter is also going, the grand prize in a student raffle that garnered nearly 100 entries.

“It is Brendan Harris!” Doherty said, reading the name of the raffle winner. “I loved riding it. It actually made me happy,” Doherty added.

And it makes for some delicious honey.

“So, this is our honey,” Doherty said, showing off a jar of dark brown liquid. “We call it ‘Georgia’s Best’, and I’m so proud of it.”

Now, with the scooter gone, it’s time to trade the books for the bees and homerooms for hives.

“I’m not really retiring,” Doherty said. “I’m just changing jobs.”

