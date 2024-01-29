Iowa woman auctioning off special quilt to benefit victims of Perry school shooting

By Ethan Humble

GRAND JUNCTION, Iowa (KCCI) — One Grand Junction woman is parting ways with her longtime homemade quilt to benefit the family of Ahmir Jolliff — the sixth-grader who was shot and killed at Perry High School on Jan. 4.

Ellen McElroy made the quilt just months after her son Arnold Thomas, better known as Tommy, died two days after he was hit by a truck in 1981.

Thomas was just 9 years old at the time of his death.

“He was a precious child. He was my little angel, and he turned into one,” she said. “I would’ve gone. I would take his place.”

But until recently, the quilt she says several shops have valued at over $1,000, has laid dormant.

However, McElroy learned of the silent auction hosted to support the families of Ahmir Jollif and Valentina Mion, a student who was shot in the head.

McElroy then got ahold of Kaitlyn Leber, the Perry High School Senior Class President organizing the auction.

“I really want to sell it in honor of her son and in honor of Ahmir,” Leber said. “Just because I know that’s what she wants, and I just really want to help her sell it.”

So now the unique piece is up for sale with all the money spent going directly to Jollif’s family.

The bidding will close on the auction Monday night at 8 p.m.

