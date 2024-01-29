Love at first sight: Local couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary

By Jiani Navarro

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — It’s the kind of love that stands the test of time. On Saturday, Harold and Georgia Leible from Kansas City celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

“Celebrating our 83rd,” said Harold.

“No, 70!″ said Georgia, laughing.

“Hey I don’t know, ask her,” said Harold.

The couple first met through a string of love letters; it’s a story that could be straight out of a movie and one that their three daughters love to tell.

“Dad was in the service and my mom was working in Kansas City and they had a mutual friend,” said their youngest daughter, Linda Daugherty. “A sergeant went up to my dad and asked if he wanted to write letters to a girl in Missouri. And my dad- being the typical Missourian- said ‘show me a picture,’ and so when he saw the picture of my mom, he about kicked the bucket because she was so pretty.”

After months of writing to each other, Harold and Georgia finally met in person– a moment the two will never forget.

“His sergeant brought him out to introduce him to me and it was love at first sight,” said Georgia.

“And I saw her and said ‘That’s got to be mine,’” agreed Harold.

Three months after meeting each other, they got married.

Linda said it’s the kind of relationship she and her sisters look up to.

“They don’t just say they love each other, they show that they love each other every day,” said Linda.

70 years is a milestone that many don’t reach. When asked how they’re going to reach 71 years, all Georgia had to say was, “Just be a good boy.”

Over the years, the happy couple said they’re like any other couple with ups and downs, but the one thing that has stayed true and consistent is their love for each other.

“I…love…you!” said Harold as he looked at Georgia. “And I love you,” responded Georgia.

