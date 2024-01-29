Medal ceremony honors grandfather who died saving grandson’s life

By Emily Keinath

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saginaw man was recognized for his extraordinary heroism after he gave his life to save his grandson from drowning.

The family of James David was presented with the Carnegie Medal, considered as North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, on Friday, Jan. 26.

James died on July 16, 2022 after drowning while attempting to save his 4-year-old grandson, Kolton David, from the same fate when he fell off a fishing boat into the Saginaw Bay in Essexville, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission (CHFC) said.

Kolton recovered one month later, but James could not be revived, according to the CHFC.

James was 62-years-old at the time of his death.

Congressman Dan kildee also presented the family with a Congressional Proclamation in recognition of James’s bravery.

David’s family is also receiving a financial grant.

